On December 4, 2020, Nigerian star, Flavour will release his seventh studio album, 'Flavour of Africa.' The album will be a follow-up to his last album, 'Awele' as well as his belated 2019 EP with Chidinma.

At this time, not much is known about the album, but it will be released by OneRPM and Flavour's 2Nite Entertainment. It is also currently available for pre-order.

You can pre-order HERE.