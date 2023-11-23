Cavemen, Efya to appear on Flavour's upcoming album 'African Royalty'

ADVERTISEMENT
Nigerian music legend Flavour is set to release a new album.

Flavour releases track list for his album 'African Royalty'

The award-winning musician has unveiled the track list for his upcoming album he calls 'African Royalty'.

The album packs 12 tracks with guest appearances from Nigerian Highlife duo Cavemen, Ghanaian singer Efya, and indigenous musician Ejyk Nwamba.

The album is preceded by the release of the hit single 'Game Changer' and his 2022 hit 'Levels' whose pro max version is among the 12 tracks on the album.

'African Royalty' is Flavour's 8th album coming three years after his 7th album 'Flavour of Africa' was released in 2020.

Since dropping his debut album 'N'abania' in 2005, Flavour has been one of Nigerian music's most consistent artists. He has several hit songs under his belt including mega smash hits like 'Ashawo', 'Ada Ada', 'Shake', and 'Levels'.

Flavour is also famous for his impressive stagecraft which has seen him win multiple live performance awards and the hearts of fans across the world.

With his new album set to arrive in December 2023, fans will be expecting a collection of singles that fuses Igbo Highlife music with Afrobeats, R&B, and Folk.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

