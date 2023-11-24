ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Flavour drops new single 'Big Baller' ahead of new album 'African Royalty'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Flavour returns with new single 'Big Baller'.

Flavour returns with new single 'Big Baller'.
Flavour returns with new single 'Big Baller'.

Recommended articles

The single is slated to make its debut on November 24th, 2023, paving the way for the full album launch on December 1, 2023.

'Big Baller' weaves a spellbinding tapestry of Igbo drums, enchanting trumpet melodies, and contagious cultural refrains. Celebrating the lavish lifestyle of affluent Africans, the track assures to captivate audiences with its distinctive fusion of highlife elements.

In this musical offering, Flavour extends an invitation for listeners to immerse themselves in a realm of opulence, indulgence, and extravagance backed with lyrics that radiate confidence, rendering it an anthem for those who savour a life of abundance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Timed perfectly for the festive season, 'Big Baller' seamlessly aligns with the celebratory spirit of the upcoming detty December period, especially resonating in Lagos and across the African continent.

After the impactful release of his recent single, 'Game Changer,' which has accumulated over 5.3 million streams on Spotify and garnered more than 18 million views on YouTube, Flavour delivered a captivating concert in London, leaving his dedicated fanbase utterly spellbound.

His dynamic and lively stage presence created an unforgettable experience, transforming the night into a euphoric and entertaining spectacle. Flavour's latest single not only reaffirms his diverse stylistic range and melodic prowess but also serves as another testament to his musical excellence.

As a versatile artist with a decade-long career, Flavour has consistently delivered chart-topping hits with global resonance, and 'Big Baller' is no exception and is poised to join his illustrious catalogue.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Meet the cast of Showmax's upcoming original series 'Agu'

Meet the cast of Showmax's upcoming original series 'Agu'

Go behind the scenes of Mo Abudu's 'Oloture: The Journey'

Go behind the scenes of Mo Abudu's 'Oloture: The Journey'

Rising Afrobeats sensation 333riller drops exciting single 'Stay Jiggy'

Rising Afrobeats sensation 333riller drops exciting single 'Stay Jiggy'

Seyi Vibez curates Apple Music 'Chop Life' playlist for Detty December

Seyi Vibez curates Apple Music 'Chop Life' playlist for Detty December

Flavour drops new single 'Big Baller' ahead of new album 'African Royalty'

Flavour drops new single 'Big Baller' ahead of new album 'African Royalty'

Ghanaian women like Nigerian men, lack of option makes them marry their men - Hilda Baci

Ghanaian women like Nigerian men, lack of option makes them marry their men - Hilda Baci

As 'Get Rich or Die Tryin' marks 20 years, 50 Cent explains why he didn't like 'Many Men'

As 'Get Rich or Die Tryin' marks 20 years, 50 Cent explains why he didn't like 'Many Men'

Rising Street Hop star Rybeena debuts impressive self-titled EP

Rising Street Hop star Rybeena debuts impressive self-titled EP

Street Hop sensation Balloranking returns with new EP 'Ghetto Vibration'

Street Hop sensation Balloranking returns with new EP 'Ghetto Vibration'

Pulse Sports

Brazil vs Argentina: Bloody scenes at the Maracana as Brazilian police and Argentine fans clash

Brazil vs Argentina: Bloody scenes at the Maracana as Brazilian police and Argentine fans clash

Arda Turan: Ex-Atletico star in hot tears after losing $13 million to ‘yahoo yahoo‘

Arda Turan: Ex-Atletico star in hot tears after losing $13 million to ‘yahoo yahoo‘

Global Soccer Award: Osimhen to battle Messi and Ronaldo

Global Soccer Award: Osimhen to battle Messi and Ronaldo

Lionel Messi and Scaloni's Argentina relationship set to end

Lionel Messi and Scaloni's Argentina relationship set to end

I don't want to talk about it — Kylian Mbappe refuses to discuss Real Madrid links

I don't want to talk about it — Kylian Mbappe refuses to discuss Real Madrid links

Roberto Firmino's father dies of heart attack during family trip to Dubai

Roberto Firmino's father dies of heart attack during family trip to Dubai

'Stick by us' - Iwobi begs Nigerians to keep supporting the Super Eagles despite poor performances

'Stick by us' - Iwobi begs Nigerians to keep supporting the Super Eagles despite poor performances

Zimbabwe 1-1 Nigeria: Peseiro blames long travel for poor Super Eagles performance

Zimbabwe 1-1 Nigeria: Peseiro blames long travel for poor Super Eagles performance

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A List of Nigerian Albums released in 2023

These are the Nigerian albums released so far in 2023

Davido says making 'Timeless' was like a healing process [Instagram]

Davido says making 'Timeless' album was like a healing process

Davido talks about being inspired by D'banj

My first experience of a Nigerian artist taking over the world is D'banj - Davido

Davido set to thrill fans at Eagle Square Abuja, after a successful A.W.A.Y concert in Atlanta

Davido set to thrill fans at Eagle Square in Abuja after successful AWAY concert in Atlanta