Flavour drops new single 'Big Baller' ahead of new album 'African Royalty'

The single is slated to make its debut on November 24th, 2023, paving the way for the full album launch on December 1, 2023.

'Big Baller' weaves a spellbinding tapestry of Igbo drums, enchanting trumpet melodies, and contagious cultural refrains. Celebrating the lavish lifestyle of affluent Africans, the track assures to captivate audiences with its distinctive fusion of highlife elements.

In this musical offering, Flavour extends an invitation for listeners to immerse themselves in a realm of opulence, indulgence, and extravagance backed with lyrics that radiate confidence, rendering it an anthem for those who savour a life of abundance.

Timed perfectly for the festive season, 'Big Baller' seamlessly aligns with the celebratory spirit of the upcoming detty December period, especially resonating in Lagos and across the African continent.

After the impactful release of his recent single, 'Game Changer,' which has accumulated over 5.3 million streams on Spotify and garnered more than 18 million views on YouTube, Flavour delivered a captivating concert in London, leaving his dedicated fanbase utterly spellbound.

His dynamic and lively stage presence created an unforgettable experience, transforming the night into a euphoric and entertaining spectacle. Flavour's latest single not only reaffirms his diverse stylistic range and melodic prowess but also serves as another testament to his musical excellence.