Ed Sheeran set to feature on a remix of Fireboy's 'Peru'

Sheeran and Burna Boy featured together on Stormzy's 'Own It' together in 2019.

This weekend, Elton John will welcome Ed Sheeran to Rocket Hour on Apple Music 1, to discuss the release of the pair's brand-new Christmas single, 'Merry Christmas.'

During the chat, Ed and Elton reveal how they first decided to collaborate on a festive track, plus Ed discusses introducing his daughter to Black Sabbath over daily "vinyl breakfasts," teases details of his new remix of Fireboy DML’s “Peru," shares why Brandi Carlile’s song “Mother" means so much to him, and more.

Speaking on how he got to work with Fireboy, Sheeran says that, "So I got sent this a week ago, to remix it. Someone, a friend of mine, Jamal [Edwards] who runs SBTV sent it to me.

""He said, “Fireboy DML would love you on the remix of this song.” And I've just found it really intriguing. So I recorded a verse for it... and it's a song that's blowing up in Nigeria and Ghana at the moment and their club scene runs over Christmas.

"So you basically put a song to the club in the middle of December, which would seem a weird thing to do in England. But yeah, so I've done the remix for this song, but this is the original and it's just, it's an earworm, and it's addictive, and I'm obsessed with it. I mean, Cherry will tell you, I've had this song on repeat constantly in the house for the last week."

Sheeran and Burna Boy featured together on Stormzy's 'Own It' together in 2019.

Listen to 'Peru' below;

