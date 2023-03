The video posted on Monday, 13th March 2023 featured Fireboy singing along to a song that combines Afropop and electronic dance music elements for a catchy tune. The 1-minute long clip has excited fans who are eager to get new music from the singing sensation who has consistently dazzled listeners with his music.

ADVERTISEMENT

The teased single when released will be Fireboy's first release of 2023 after the release of his third album 'Playboy' in 2022.

Since breaking into the mainstream in 2020 with his critically acclaimed debut album 'Laughter, Tears, and Goosebumps,' Fireboy has become one of Afrobeats' finest acts.

He found international fame with his hit single 'Peru' which got an Ed Sheeran remix and which entered the Billboard Hot 100 while also getting an RIAA platinum plaque. He also became the first African artist to perform on the mainstage of the BET Awards and the Wembley stadium when he performed alongside Ed Sheeran.