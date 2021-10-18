October 16. 2021 was a night to remember for Penthauze's shining star, Superboy Cheque. as he thrilled an excited audience with a performance of tracks off his recently released album, Bravo. The event was his release party.
Fireboy, Phyno and more attend Cheque's listening party for 'Bravo'
The event held at LiVE! Lounge, and was co-hosted by television personalities ILO and Dada Boy Ehiz.
Recommended articles
The event held at LiVE! Lounge, and was co-hosted by television personalities ILO and Dada Boy Ehiz. It was graced with personalities like Phyno, the Penthauze Boss himself, music artiste, Fireboy, popular on-air personalities Moet Abebe, Osi of Beat FM, King Perry, Phenom, among many others.
Cheque standout album cuts, like 'Rockstar,' 'Dangerous', 'LOML', 'Call me baby,' 'History.'
Organised by Penthauze, the packed lounge was captured by The Jovial Photographer.
Check photos below;
Pulse Nigeria
Pulse Nigeria
Pulse Nigeria
Pulse Nigeria
Pulse Nigeria
Pulse Nigeria
Pulse Nigeria
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng