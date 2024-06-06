ADVERTISEMENT
Fireboy DML drops visuals for hit single 'Everyday' featuring Bloody Civilian

News Agency Of Nigeria

The song is about love and longing, and the beat embraced traditional African sounds.

Fireboy DML drops visuals for hit single 'Everyday' [NAN]
The renowned singer, who took to his social media platforms to announce the release of his hit song, attributed the glory to God for making it possible for him to achieve such a feat.

He urged his fans and lovers of music to sit tight and enjoy every bit of the song they talked on waving relationship, adding that his best is yet to come.

Fireboy DML releases visuals for hit single 'Everyday'
"Everyday" out now! produced by @iamblaisebeatz lyric video out on youtube, make una no chop mouth directed by the one and only @oluthewave enjoy this album def my best yet! Glory to God,” he wrote.

The music video, which is directed by ace Nigerian video director, TG Omori featured singer Bloody Civilian as the lead vixen. In the newly-released video, Fireboy DML and Bloody Civilian portrayed what appeared to be a relationship that had some turbulence, and they later worked things out at the end.

Fireboy DML has started the new month with a music video for his hit single Everyday
The track is the Nigerian singer’s first release of 2024 and arrives just after his Coachella debut. The song is about love and longing, and the beat for “Everyday” embraced traditional African sounds, underpinned by shakers and a saxophone.

News Agency Of Nigeria

