On Friday, December 31, 2021, Nigerian singer, Fireboy DML debuted in the top 30 of the Official UK Top 40 Charts with a remix of his smash hit single, 'Peru' featuring Ed Sheeran.
Fireboy cracks US and UK charts
He is set to release his third album later in 2022.
The record became Nigeria's first song to record one million views on its video from Nigeria on YouTube.
The record has now debuted at No. 52 on the US Rhythmic Radio charts. This comes after a whirlwind six months for Fireboy, who has already released two albums in his career; Laughter, Tears and Goosebumps and Apollo.
While he has split his time between the US and Nigeria in recent times, he held his first show at Balmoral, Federal Palace Hotel, Lagos on January 2, 2022.
