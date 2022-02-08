Fireboy and Ed Sheeran's 'Peru' debuts at No. 79 on the Billboard Hot 100

This comes after the record peaked at No. 2 on the UK Official Top 40.

On January 24, 2022, the official UK charts, announced that Nigerian star, Fireboy, is set to top this week's Official UK Top 40, with 'Peru (Remix),' his globally appealing collaboration with Grammy-winning English superstar, Ed Sheeran.

The official Instagram account for the charts wrote that, "Fireboy DML & Ed Sheeran are currently in the lead for this week's Number 1 single, according to the Official Chart: First Look."

Pulse has also reported that 'Peru (Remix),' had topped the UK Apple Music charts. This was followed by news that the record had cracked the US Rhythmic Radio Charts.