Fireboy and Ed Sheeran hit No. 1 in the UK with 'Peru'

Its video currently has 19m views on YouTube.

Fireboy and Ed Sheeran to collaborate on 'Peru (Remix).'
Fireboy and Ed Sheeran to collaborate on 'Peru (Remix).'

On January 16, 2021, Nigerian singer and YBNL act, Fireboy recently saw his song, 'Peru (Remix),' which features Grammy-winning English superstar, Ed Sheeran hit No. 1 on the UK Apple Music charts.

The record currently tops 'Easy On Me' by Adele.

This comes after the record has been making waves across the world: it currently sits at No. 6 on the UK Singles Charts. It has also charted on the Rhythmic Radio Charts in the US.

