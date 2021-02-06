On February 5, 2021, Femi Kuti and his son Made Kuti release ‘Legacy +,’ a special two-album package that includes solo albums from each artist – Femi’s ‘Stop The Hate’ and Made’s ‘For(e)ward’.

The project has earned critical acclaim while Femi and Made proudly carry on Fela Kuti’s legacy as torchbearers for change. To celebrate the release, Femi has shared a music video for ‘Stop The Hate’ highlight “As We Struggle Everyday” (filmed by Optimus Dammy, edited by Audrey Hurtis, with illustrations by Kiki Picasso). Watch below:

Both albums that make up ‘Legacy +’ are steeped in the tradition of Afrobeat invented by Fela Kuti (Femi’s father, and Made’s grandfather), but each also brings their own unique vision and sound.

'Stop The Hate' honoUrs Fela in a traditionally fun, sharply political, and affirming way. Meanwhile ‘For(e)ward’ is a modern and progressive freedom manifesto, pushing boundaries of the subgenre even further. Made also performs every instrument on his album!

