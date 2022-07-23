Felabration 2022: Funke Kuti, Kaffy, others selected as judges for Afrobics dance competition

Nwanya said that the judges included Funke Kuti, Kaffy, Don Flexx, Jeffrey Daniels, and Segun Adefila

NAN reports that this is coming after a call for entries to contestants ahead of the commencement of this year’s edition of Felabration.

Felabration is an annual festival of music and arts commemorating the life and times of Nigeria’s foremost musical icon, the late Fela Anikulakpo-Kuti.

The year’s edition of the festival has as theme: “Fear not 4 man”.

“The submission portal for the Afrobics dance competition opened on June 15, 2022, and is scheduled to close on July 31. The competition is open to contestants worldwide.

“Over the years, Felabration has provided a platform to stardom for young creatives. The different stages of the Felabration Afrobics dance competition will also take place at the New Afrika Shrine.

“Contestants will perform their choice of songs from the vast catalogue of the late Fela Anikulapo-Kuti including this year’s theme song, ‘Fear not 4 man.’