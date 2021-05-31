Fecko features MI Abaga, Doug E Fresh and Lady Of Rage on new single, 'Moment Of Victory'
The record stood out for its production and its Hausa-based quotable. The video also had a lot character.
Fecko started music professionally in 2006 when he recorded his first album, which was later shelved though. He also has various bodies of work namely; First Impression Mixtape, The Raplogic EP and The A.R.T EP (Produced by Teck-Zilla) - which was the soundtrack for Ndani TV’s series Afrocity.
Fecko won the pan-African inaugural season of Take Back The Mic in 2020 and his segment in the show won a Gold and Silver at The 42nd Annual Telly Awards. He has also appeared on Times Square in Newyork.
Apart from music, he is a graduate of Environmental Biology from Yaba College of Technology, a designer, animator, actor and the host of the Surviving Eko podcast.
Artist: Fecko features MI Abaga, Doug E Fresh and Lady Of Rage
Song title: 'Moment Of Victory'
Genre: Hip-Hop,Rap
Date of release: May 31 2021
Label: TBD
Producer: TBD
Video director: TBD
Album: TBD
Sound Engineer: TBD
You can play the song below;
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng