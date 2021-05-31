Fecko features MI Abaga, Doug E Fresh and Lady Of Rage on new single, 'Moment Of Victory'

Fecko started music professionally in 2006 when he recorded his first album, which was later shelved though. He also has various bodies of work namely; First Impression Mixtape, The Raplogic EP and The A.R.T EP (Produced by Teck-Zilla) - which was the soundtrack for Ndani TV’s series Afrocity.

Fecko won the pan-African inaugural season of Take Back The Mic in 2020 and his segment in the show won a Gold and Silver at The 42nd Annual Telly Awards. He has also appeared on Times Square in Newyork.

Apart from music, he is a graduate of Environmental Biology from Yaba College of Technology, a designer, animator, actor and the host of the Surviving Eko podcast.

Artist: Fecko features MI Abaga, Doug E Fresh and Lady Of Rage

Song title: 'Moment Of Victory'

Genre: Hip-Hop,Rap

Date of release: May 31 2021

