Fecko features MI Abaga, Doug E Fresh and Lady Of Rage on new single, 'Moment Of Victory'

Motolani Alake

The record stood out for its production and its Hausa-based quotable. The video also had a lot character.

Fecko features MI Abaga, Doug E Fresh and Lady Of Rage on new single, 'Moment Of Victory.' (TBD)

Details/Takeaway: An acronym which stands for Formidable Emcees Can Knockout Obstacles, Fecko describes this dogged and multi-talented Lagos-bred Nigerian hip-hop artiste in five words. Born June 17, 1989 in Anambra State, his real name is Ifeanyi Chukwuebuka Ibegbunam.

Fecko started music professionally in 2006 when he recorded his first album, which was later shelved though. He also has various bodies of work namely; First Impression Mixtape, The Raplogic EP and The A.R.T EP (Produced by Teck-Zilla) - which was the soundtrack for Ndani TV’s series Afrocity.

Fecko won the pan-African inaugural season of Take Back The Mic in 2020 and his segment in the show won a Gold and Silver at The 42nd Annual Telly Awards. He has also appeared on Times Square in Newyork.

Apart from music, he is a graduate of Environmental Biology from Yaba College of Technology, a designer, animator, actor and the host of the Surviving Eko podcast.

Artist: Fecko features MI Abaga, Doug E Fresh and Lady Of Rage

Song title: 'Moment Of Victory'

Genre: Hip-Hop,Rap

Date of release: May 31 2021

Label: TBD

Producer: TBD

Video director: TBD

Album: TBD

Sound Engineer: TBD

You can play the song below;

