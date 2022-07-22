Artist: Cheque
Cheque releases new single 'Holy Gee'
Fast-rising Nigerian rapper Cheque has released a new single he tags 'Holy Gee'.
Song Title: Holy Gee
Genre: Hip/Hop
Date of Release: July 22, 2022
Producer: Ozedikus
Song Art:
Length: 2 minutes 44 seconds
Features: NONE
Label: EMPIRE
Details/Takeaway: Cheque is a talented rapper whose melodic rap style has added some range in Nigeria's hip hop scene. His new single 'Holy Gee', he showcases their unique talent which infuses pop and rap to deliver an enjoyable tune.
