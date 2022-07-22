RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Cheque releases new single 'Holy Gee'

Authors:

Adeayo Adebiyi

Fast-rising Nigerian rapper Cheque has released a new single he tags 'Holy Gee'.

CHEQUE - Holy Gee
CHEQUE - Holy Gee

Artist: Cheque

Song Title: Holy Gee

Genre: Hip/Hop

Date of Release: July 22, 2022

Producer: Ozedikus

Song Art:

CHEQUE - Holy Gee
Pulse Nigeria

Length: 2 minutes 44 seconds

Features: NONE

Label: EMPIRE

Details/Takeaway: Cheque is a talented rapper whose melodic rap style has added some range in Nigeria's hip hop scene. His new single 'Holy Gee', he showcases their unique talent which infuses pop and rap to deliver an enjoyable tune.

STREAM HERE

Authors:

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

