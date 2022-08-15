RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Rising Afrobeats act Nonzo drops new single 'TOYO'

Authors:

Adeayo Adebiyi

Rising Afrobeats talent Nonzo has released a new single he calls 'TOYO'. The single is an hybrid of pop and Nigerian percussions to create a pop delivered in Nonzo's heavily charged vocals.

Nonzo
Nonzo

'TOYO' is Nonzo's first single in about 4 years and it's boldly delivered in the dialect of the people of Calabar, Nigeria. The single echoes the vulnerability of the singer's irate and unapologetic self.

Recommended articles

The catchy chorus translated to mean "I won't forget". The single conveys a depth of emotions as Nonzo opens himself up and expresses his experiences from a period of hiatus - in darkness, absorbing pain, battling depression and at the same time dealing with a loss. These bitter moments have made for a melodious sweet escape as he digs through his emotions to find light again.

Nonzo's vocal texture and melody allows him to turn his pain into a powerful song that will have listeners looking forward to more from the rising star.

TOYO - Song Art
TOYO - Song Art Pulse Nigeria

STREAM 'TOYO' HERE

Authors:

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BBNaija 7: Eloswag wins week four’s HoH games

BBNaija 7: Eloswag wins week four’s HoH games

Rising Afrobeats act Nonzo drops new single 'TOYO'

Rising Afrobeats act Nonzo drops new single 'TOYO'

5 times King Promise has delivered on his Nigerian collaborations [Pulse List]

5 times King Promise has delivered on his Nigerian collaborations [Pulse List]

Check out the official trailer for Geshin Salvador's 'Ticket to Life'

Check out the official trailer for Geshin Salvador's 'Ticket to Life'

'ETHOS' is a philosophical musing on Self, Love, and Loss [Pulse Album Review]

'ETHOS' is a philosophical musing on Self, Love, and Loss [Pulse Album Review]

BBNaija 7: I still feel slighted by Phyna moving to Groovy - Amaka

BBNaija 7: I still feel slighted by Phyna moving to Groovy - Amaka

'Forgive them for their brains are fried' - 2Face Idibia reacts to rumoured pregnancy reports

'Forgive them for their brains are fried' - 2Face Idibia reacts to rumoured pregnancy reports

Nigerians react to Amaarae dancing with bare butt [Video]

Nigerians react to Amaarae dancing with bare butt [Video]

Mr Macaroni raises alarm over threat on his life for not supporting a particular presidential candidate

Mr Macaroni raises alarm over threat on his life for not supporting a particular presidential candidate

Trending

Tobi Amusan in a 'Buga' pose after winning gold (Getty Images)

'Buga': A song of victory for Nigeria's medalists

Kizz Daniel

Kizz Daniel arrested in Tanzania over failure to perform

Kizz Daniel

Kizz Daniel clears air on Tanzanian Afroclassic Tour 2022 debacle

New Music Friday (Cover: Zinoleesky & Tiwa Savage)

New Music Friday: Latest music releases from Tiwa Savage, Zinoleesky, Peruzzi, L.A.X, AQ, Brymo and others