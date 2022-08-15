'TOYO' is Nonzo's first single in about 4 years and it's boldly delivered in the dialect of the people of Calabar, Nigeria. The single echoes the vulnerability of the singer's irate and unapologetic self.
Rising Afrobeats act Nonzo drops new single 'TOYO'
Rising Afrobeats talent Nonzo has released a new single he calls 'TOYO'. The single is an hybrid of pop and Nigerian percussions to create a pop delivered in Nonzo's heavily charged vocals.
The catchy chorus translated to mean "I won't forget". The single conveys a depth of emotions as Nonzo opens himself up and expresses his experiences from a period of hiatus - in darkness, absorbing pain, battling depression and at the same time dealing with a loss. These bitter moments have made for a melodious sweet escape as he digs through his emotions to find light again.
Nonzo's vocal texture and melody allows him to turn his pain into a powerful song that will have listeners looking forward to more from the rising star.
