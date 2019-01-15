Falz has come out to insist that he will continue to stand by his message when it comes to the topic of prostitution.

With the release of the lead single from his recently released Moral Instruction album, 'Talk', there was a re-awakening of criticisms towards the lawyer turned rapper over his continuous stand regarding prostitution or slut shaming.

Majority of online users pointed to his lyrics, ''Instead make you work, you dey find Alhaji, You come turn your body to cash and carry'' and called out Falz for his obsession with ladies who have made a choice with what to do with their bodies.

Responding to these criticisms during a question and answer session at the listening event for the new album, Falz maintained that he detests transactional sex and will continue to speak out against it in his songs.

''Shamelessly I will continue to say it. I detest transactional sex. It is my thing, that is what I believe in and you will continue to hear it in my music.''

He then goes further to explain, ''The same feminist that will say the woman is free to do what she likes, that who am I to tell women not to put herself up for money is the same feminist that will say women are being objectified, now you are that same person that is going ahead to commodify yourself. You have turned yourself into a commodity.

Self objectification, self commoditation, I detest it and I will continue to speak against it,

Their argument often is that I speak about the runs girls and I don't talk about the guys. If you are going to talk about a certain epidemic, obviously you are going to use the more popular scenario, the more relatable scenario and that is why I always use the runs girl.''

While going further to defend himself saying, ''On 'Regards To Your Mumsi' ft Ajebutter, we seriously mocked the men who patronize them but we all know that the epidemic is more popular with the women.''

Falz officially released his fourth studio album, 'Moral Instruction' on Tuesday, January 15, 2019.