Barely hours to the release of his fourth studio album, 'Moral Instruction,' rapper Falz on Monday night, January 14, 2019, gathered journalists and industry colleagues together for a private listening session.

Themed in the form of a school with the venue shaped to reflect a classroom, Falz had put thought and creativity into reflecting the concept of his new album, ''Moral Instruction'' as he shared with all those who gathered the creative process that birthed it.

Walking into the venue, there was an ice cream vendor close to the entrance similar to what happens outside the gates of secondary schools across Lagos State.

The venue had been re-created into a classroom with specially carved wooden tables and chairs made available to seat the guests with a notebook and Mathset also provided on each table.

The evening featured a top number of celebrities, journalists, colleagues, industry personalities dressed in school uniforms in accordance with the event's dress code.

Also present on the night were his parents, Mr and Mrs Femi Falana alongside the legendary art illustrator,Lemi Ghariokwu who worked with him on the album.

The event was anchored by hypeman Shoddy and it involved a question and answer session where Falz shared more highlights into each song on the album and what led to them.

''Moral instruction is more than an album, it's a movement, it's a re-education, a re-orientation. It is us learning and unlearning some things...

Quite obviously, we have lost a plot as a people, as a country. Everyday we complain about the state of affairs and how we need to move forward but the real deep rooted problem is re-education. We all have one thing or two to learn,'' Falz said.

On why he decided to do the album,

''I knew I was going to do it but I just didn't know when I was going to. I just felt no need to delay it anymore, now is the time and I feel like a lot of artists stay away from making contents like this, understandably so, but I have decided that if we have to change the mentality, then we need to be bold, we need to be brave.''

He then proceeded to play songs off the album, breaking down each track and those he worked with on the songs.

The album which is a socio-conscious themed project follows the ''27'' album released in 2017 and contains nine songs with guest appearances from Demmie Vee, Chillz and producer/friend Sess, who also produced most of the songs on the album.

Falz also shared how he went through the stress of sampling Fela's songs while almost giving up at some point.

''We sampled three songs from Fela on the album, it was a lot deciding whether to do the samples but I wanted the elements of the original Afrobeat, that was one of the main reasons I wanted us to sample and it was a lot of 'wahala' to clear the samples.

We had to talk to his estate, talk to different companies in France and another in US that held the right to his Masters, I was this close to giving it all up but then I thought again, for what I want to achieve, I had to go ahead with it'', he explained.

The night also witnessed speeches from his parents alongside Lemi Ghariokwu who narrated how he met Falz and why he felt pleased working with him.

The Moral Instruction album is now officially out on all platforms.