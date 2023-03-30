The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Falz and Vector capture Nigeria's 2023 elections in new single 'Yakubu'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian rap sensations Falz and Vector have team up to deliver a new single titled 'Yakubu'.

Falz, Vector
Falz, Vector

Recommended articles

Artist: Falz

Song Title: Yakubu

Date of Release: March 20, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

Producers: Chillz

Song Art:

Falz X Vector - 'Yakubu'
Falz X Vector - 'Yakubu' Pulse Nigeria

Length: 3 minute 09 seconds

Features: 1 - Vector

ADVERTISEMENT

Label: Bahdguys Entertainment/Dvpper Music

Details/Takeaway: Falz teams up with Vector to deliver a sonic narration of the irregularities that marred the 2023 election. This song is one that calls out the electoral umpire while also documenting an important part of history for future generations.

STREAM HERE

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Falz and Vector capture Nigeria's 2023 elections in new single 'Yakubu'

Falz and Vector capture Nigeria's 2023 elections in new single 'Yakubu'

Assurance secured, Davido confirms marriage to Chioma

Assurance secured, Davido confirms marriage to Chioma

Tems, Rema, and Somadina to perform at lollapalooza 2023

Tems, Rema, and Somadina to perform at lollapalooza 2023

Here's your first look at Lateef Adedimeji as Bola Tinubu in 'Last Man Standing'

Here's your first look at Lateef Adedimeji as Bola Tinubu in 'Last Man Standing'

Spotify exclusive trailer reveals star-studded tracklist for Davido’s 'Timeless'

Spotify exclusive trailer reveals star-studded tracklist for Davido’s 'Timeless'

Yul Edochie reportedly loses his first son, Kambili

Yul Edochie reportedly loses his first son, Kambili

Davido signs 2 new artists to DMW

Davido signs 2 new artists to DMW

Davido drops tracklist for upcoming album 'Timeless'

Davido drops tracklist for upcoming album 'Timeless'

Enjoy the Easter Holidays with top entertaining content showing from this week on GOtv

Enjoy the Easter Holidays with top entertaining content showing from this week on GOtv

Pulse Sports

Manchester United identify Portuguese goal-machine Goncalo Ramosas Osimhen alternative

Manchester United identify Portuguese goal-machine Goncalo Ramosas Osimhen alternative

Giannis Antetokounmpo outshines Jordan Nwora as Bucks set record against Pacers

Giannis Antetokounmpo outshines Jordan Nwora as Bucks set record against Pacers

NPFL Review: Rangers continue to flirt with relegation, 3SC vs Plateau produce another classic

NPFL Review: Rangers continue to flirt with relegation, 3SC vs Plateau produce another classic

Arsenal reach first Champions League semi-final in 9 years with victory over Bayern

Arsenal reach first Champions League semi-final in 9 years with victory over Bayern

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A Timeless Night With Davido

Davido announces shows in Lagos, London, and New York for upcoming album 'Timeless'

Davido (Spotify)

3 things to expect from Davido's upcoming album

Wizkid, Tekno, 1da Banton

Wizkid, 1da Banton, Tekno feature on the theme song for 'Ted Lasso' Season 3

Rema

Rema's 'Calm Down' is the fourth most popular song in the UK