Falz and Vector capture Nigeria's 2023 elections in new single 'Yakubu'

Nigerian rap sensations Falz and Vector have team up to deliver a new single titled 'Yakubu'.
Artist: Falz
Song Title: Yakubu
Date of Release: March 20, 2023
Producers: Chillz
Song Art:
Length: 3 minute 09 seconds
Features: 1 - Vector
Label: Bahdguys Entertainment/Dvpper Music
Details/Takeaway: Falz teams up with Vector to deliver a sonic narration of the irregularities that marred the 2023 election. This song is one that calls out the electoral umpire while also documenting an important part of history for future generations.
