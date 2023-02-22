Falz & Tekno release socially conscious single ahead of 2023 Elections

Song Title: Owa

Genre: Afrobeats

Date of Release: February 22nd, 2023

Producer: Chillz

Song Art:

Pulse Nigeria

Length: 2 minute 53 seconds

Features: 1 - Tekno

Label: Bahdguys Entertainment / Dvpper Music

Details/Takeaway: In this song, Falz addresses issues currently plaguing the country, from fuel scarcity to No cash, Police brutality and so much more.

Falz’s consistence in making social-conscious music is nothing short of admirable. He is truly a patriotic citizen. This is the second time Falz would be working with Tekno as they had previously worked on a song together while they were ambassadors for a Telco brand.

Speaking on the song, Falz said: