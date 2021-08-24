The album, which will be a follow-up to his groundbreaking debut, Boo of The Booless, which got an Headies nomination for album of the year is set to be titled, The Brother's Keeper.

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

At this time, producers include KillerTunes, DeeYasso, Loudaa, Echo and more. The album will have 12-14 tracks. The album title is inspired by the drastic change in Chike's life over the past one year. He has gone from chasing a dream to being able to provide for his family.