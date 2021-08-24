RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Chike to release sophomore album in January 2022 [Pulse Exclusive]

Authors:

Motolani Alake

The album will have 12-14 tracks.

Chike to release sophomore album in January 2022. (TBD)

On August 24, 2021, Nigerian star, Chike exclusive revealed to Pulse Nigeria that his second album will drop on January 28, 2022.

The album, which will be a follow-up to his groundbreaking debut, Boo of The Booless, which got an Headies nomination for album of the year is set to be titled, The Brother's Keeper.

At this time, producers include KillerTunes, DeeYasso, Loudaa, Echo and more. The album will have 12-14 tracks. The album title is inspired by the drastic change in Chike's life over the past one year. He has gone from chasing a dream to being able to provide for his family.

'Boo of The Booless' has been one of Nigeria's most successful albums over the past year, producing hits like 'Running,' 'If You No Love' and 'Roju.'

