Enugu State governor names street after viral musician Gentleman Mike Ejeagha

Following the recent fame he enjoyed after his 1983 record 'Ka Esi Le Onye Isi Oche' was used by comedian and skit maker Brain Jotter in a viral video, the Enugu State government has named a street after the 90-year-old musician.

On September 2, 2024, Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah inaugurated newly constructed roads and also renamed the Abakpa Road after Gentleman Mike Ejeagha who hails from Imezi Owa, Eziagu Local Government of the State.

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

The governor visited Ejeagha at his residence, where he was received by his son, Emma Ejeagha, and daughter, Elizabeth Ugwu (Nee Ejeagha) who appreciated the governor for fulfilling the promises that have been made by successive governments.

Pulse Nigeria

At the street commissioning, Governor Mbah also joined in the viral 'Gwo gwo gwo ngwo' dance steps to the delight of residents.

Gentleman Mike Ejeagha's 'Ka Esi Le Onye Isi Oche' went viral after it was used by Brain Jotter in the video posted on his Instagram account on July 5, 2024. The video will spark a viral trend that will get listeners interested in the life and career of Gentleman Mike Ejeagha.

ADVERTISEMENT