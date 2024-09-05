ADVERTISEMENT
Enugu State governor names street after viral musician Gentleman Mike Ejeagha

Adeayo Adebiyi

Enugu State government honours Gentleman Mike Ejeagha.

Following the recent fame he enjoyed after his 1983 record 'Ka Esi Le Onye Isi Oche' was used by comedian and skit maker Brain Jotter in a viral video, the Enugu State government has named a street after the 90-year-old musician.

On September 2, 2024, Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah inaugurated newly constructed roads and also renamed the Abakpa Road after Gentleman Mike Ejeagha who hails from Imezi Owa, Eziagu Local Government of the State.

The governor visited Ejeagha at his residence, where he was received by his son, Emma Ejeagha, and daughter, Elizabeth Ugwu (Nee Ejeagha) who appreciated the governor for fulfilling the promises that have been made by successive governments.

At the street commissioning, Governor Mbah also joined in the viral 'Gwo gwo gwo ngwo' dance steps to the delight of residents.

Gentleman Mike Ejeagha's 'Ka Esi Le Onye Isi Oche' went viral after it was used by Brain Jotter in the video posted on his Instagram account on July 5, 2024. The video will spark a viral trend that will get listeners interested in the life and career of Gentleman Mike Ejeagha.

The viral folklore song about the cleverness of the tortoise (Mbe) and the might of the elephant (Enyi) is one of the notable works of the highlife legend Gentleman Mike Ejeagha whose music packs morals using folklore, proverbs, and social commentary.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He is also the host of the popular Facts Only, a video format providing in-depth analysis of everything that concerns Nigerian music.

