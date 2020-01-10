Date: January 10, 2020
Song Title: Ripple Effect
Artist: Dark Poet featuring MI Abaga and Falz
Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
Producer: TBA
Album: No Cap
Video Director: TBA
Label: TBA
Details/Takeaway: 'Ripple Effect' is the first single off the forthcoming project 'No Cap' extended play. It serves as a worthy comeback, this is a conscious hip-hop song with a serious message on the brutality and corruption in the Nigerian Police force, painting a perfect mental picture on the ills and previews of the police in the society. This is another step in the right direction for the #EndSARS movement.
Back in the day, Dark Poet had verses on DaGrin's C.E.O, and DJ Jimmy Jatt's The Definition Album and Gino’s Pain Plus Work.
