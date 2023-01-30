Artist: EMPIRE
EMPIRE & Bad Boy Timz release minted music video for hit single, 'Faya'
EMPIRE has released the music video for 'FAYA' feat Bad Boy Timz off the compilation album 'Where We Come From'.
Genre: Afrobeats
Date of Release: January 30, 2022
Video Director: Ahmed Mosh
Length: 2 minutes 30 seconds
Features: 1 - Bad Boy Timz
Label: EMPIRE
Details/Takeaway: The video features a flamboyant Bad Boy Timz who attempts to win the heart of an evading damsel. Set in a cozy restaurant setting, their chic outfits blend into the ambience of the background making for a colorful music video.
