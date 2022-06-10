Artist: Mr Eazi
Mr Eazi drops new single 'Legalize'
International Afrobeats sensation Mr Eazi has released a new single he call legalize. The single was released on Friday 10th June, 2022.
Song Title: Legalize
Genre: Afrobeats
Date of Release: June 10th, 2022
Producer: Michael Brun, Nonso Amadi, E Kelly
Song Art:
Length: 2 minutes 26 seconds
Features: NONE
Label: EmPawa Africa Limited
Details/Takeaway: Mr Eazi is a big name in the international Afrobeats scene and his talent has seen him retain both African and international audience. 'Legalize' is another single that further bridges the gap between Nigerian and international listeners. Listeners can expect the calm and distinct melodic flows that makes Mr Eazi a unique act.
