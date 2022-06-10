RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Mr Eazi drops new single 'Legalize'

Adeayo Adebiyi

International Afrobeats sensation Mr Eazi has released a new single he call legalize. The single was released on Friday 10th June, 2022.

Mr Eazi - Legalize Song Art

Artist: Mr Eazi

Song Title: Legalize

Genre: Afrobeats

Date of Release: June 10th, 2022

Producer: Michael Brun, Nonso Amadi, E Kelly

Length: 2 minutes 26 seconds

Features: NONE

Label: EmPawa Africa Limited

Details/Takeaway: Mr Eazi is a big name in the international Afrobeats scene and his talent has seen him retain both African and international audience. 'Legalize' is another single that further bridges the gap between Nigerian and international listeners. Listeners can expect the calm and distinct melodic flows that makes Mr Eazi a unique act.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

