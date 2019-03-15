Music is all that matters, especially on weekends and in our usual manner, we have compiled 10 of the best songs to freshen up your playlist.

In what has been a really tragic week globally starting with the unfortunate Ethiopian Airline plane crash which occurred on Sunday, March 10, 2019, the building collapse in Lagos where a number of school children were trapped and the New Zealand mosque killings early on Friday, music continues to provide succor in its own way to wash away the pains.

And If you are a music lover, It is almost impossible for you to have missed out on some of the biggest releases from a number of your favorite acts during the course of the week.

Here is this week's guide to 10 songs you need to add to your playlist this week

Emose - 'Goaliath'

So I stumbled on this song, 'Goaliath' from this talented singer Emose by chance on my Twitter TL and I am glad I did. A soulful, transcendent, quasi- spiritual song that talks about fake friends missing when you need them most and rising above the battles.

From the brooding production to the male vocals that breaks into a soft rap towards the end, this is a beautiful piece that elevates itself from the run of the mill records present every where you turn.

WhoisAkin - 'Sundown'

WhoisAkin brings the heat with this Afrosoul song that he calls 'Sundown.' Picture a fun and groovy song that you can easily put on repeat and probably won't notice that you have played it many times over, that is what 'Sundown' offers. The song for the right mood.

Oyinkanade - 'Dahun' [Answer] feat. Vector

Oyinkanade, sets the ball rolling for 2019 as he links up with rapper Vector on this prayerful record titled, Dahun which literally means Answer.

While Oyinkanade serenades with his melodious verses, Vector makes light work of his verse talking about how life shapes up after the loss of one's father.

Naythan Blaq - 'Affinity'

Naythan Blaq is out with his new single, 'Affinity.'

For what he calls a Freestyle, Naythan impresses particularly with his flows.

Phlow - 'Fall'

From the ''Gloria EP'' released at the start of the year, Fiery rapper Phlow shares the visuals to the tape's last song, 'Fall', a song that talks about rising up against all the odds. The video was shot by Elviin Bade.

DNA - 'Ayo'

Promising twins, Blair and Clinton Roberts, popularly known as DNA return with this one they call 'Ayo.' The Mavin signed acts invite you to come pop bottles and have a good time with them.

Buwa - 'Once Upon A Time' feat Davina Oriakhi

Canadian based Nigerian singer/songwriter Buwa features the very talented Davina Oriakhi, who is consistently impressive on every song.

She continues the trend supporting Buwa with spoken words on this laid-back, guitar riffed, hypnotic song and reflective verses as they looked back at events like abuse and disrespect in a relationship that happened Once Upon A Time.

ApexVillage - 'W.T.T.V' [Welcome To The Ville]

Apex Village, a collective of talents that include PsychoYP, Zilla Oaks, Ayüü, Kuddi is Dead, Marv OTM, AarTheUnruly and Pablo Herbs, make their official introduction to the music scene with the debut tape, ''Welcome To The Ville.''

W.T.T.V is the first song from the 8-track EP and it provides an heavy and groovy way to set the ball rolling as the quartet of PsychoYP, Zilla Oaks, Ayüü and Marv deliver some insane verses on the trap influenced beat.

DKT Baba - 'Dangote' feat Zlatan

'Dangote' is the new name on everyone's lips and while Burna Boy has scored a hit applying the name of Africa's richest man from a hustler's perspective, DKT just wants to make plenty money and live that life and to get the song burning on the streets, he teams up with Zanku king Zlatan who comes complete with his 'Jomo' chant.

George Kayote - 'Amorous' Feat Black Cliff

George Kayote links up with Black Cliff on this one they call 'Amorous' and this sounds like one of those songs you play first thing in the morning watching the sun rise with the one you love.

The song is produced by Tuza.