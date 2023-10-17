ADVERTISEMENT
emmyQbaybay unleashes his impressive skill set in Afro-fusion EP - 'BRAVE'

EmmyQbaybay

Release Date: October 13, 2023

Following the release of his most successful hit, Down Low, versatile Afro-fusion artist EmmyQbaybay is making a triumphant return this year with his brand new EP, BRAVE.

Showcasing a diverse range of emotions, from romantic sentiments to energetic dance tracks and hard-hitting anthems, EmmyQbaybay continues to demonstrate his multifaceted style and innovative approach to his music.

Listeners can anticipate impeccable production and timeless rhythms characteristic of the Afrobeats genre, all complemented by EmmyQbaybay's melodious vocal prowess.

Standout tracks on the EP include Essential featuring Lush, a delightful composition brimming with messages of love and commitment, wrapped in captivating melodies. Another notable track, Tears and Pains, sheds light on the economic crisis in Nigeria.

In EmmyQbaybay's own words, "The song illustrates the pain felt by Nigerians as we witness the daily collapse of our economic foundations! 'Tears and Pains' serves as an expression of our inner turmoil, urging the youth to be diligent and focused, considering the uncertainties posed by the government."

What makes Tears and Pains particularly captivating is its easygoing rhythmic instrumental, which enhances the delivery of the track's powerful messages.

In summary, BRAVE unquestionably offers a rich tapestry of sounds for Afrobeats enthusiasts, building excitement for what the future holds. Be sure to catch the EP on all streaming platforms later this October.

Christopher Nnaemeka Francis, known professionally as EmmyQbaybay, is a dynamic Nigerian rapper and songwriter hailing from Ebonyi state in the Ikwo Local Government Area.

Born on July 7, 1988, in Enugu State Coal City, and based in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, he is not only a musical prodigy but also a thriving business mogul, entrepreneur, and engineer.

One of his pivotal moments as an artist occurred with the release of the single Down Low, a track that deeply resonated with audiences, amassing over one million streams across various digital platforms. This accomplishment underscored EmmyQbaybay's ability to connect profoundly with listeners, establishing him as an artist with a distinctive and compelling voice in the industry.

What sets EmmyQbaybay apart is his remarkable versatility. He effortlessly navigates diverse musical genres, skillfully blending different styles into his compositions. His artistry serves as a testament to his exceptional skills and unwavering dedication to pushing the boundaries of creativity.

EmmyQbaybay's live performances further showcase his talent, leaving an indelible mark, as demonstrated at the Pan African International Annual Conference. As he continues to evolve and explore new musical horizons, EmmyQbaybay remains a rising star in the vibrant Nigerian music scene.

With his unique blend of talents, entrepreneurial spirit, and commitment to pushing musical boundaries, EmmyQbaybay's future shines brilliantly.

Stay tuned for the next thrilling chapter in the journey of EmmyQbaybay.

