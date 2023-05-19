The sports category has moved to a new website.
Breaking news:
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Emerging female artists get the chance to shine in Afro Queens contest

Adeayo Adebiyi

Afro Queens is a platform dedicated to celebrating and improving women participation in the global music ecosystem.

Dunnie
Dunnie

In a bid to sustain this reality, UK-based Music Discovery and Promotions Agency, Afrolit, has launched the Afro Queens Class of 2023, an annual melange of music from women producers, singers and songwriters.

Set in Lagos, Nigeria, for its maiden edition, the Afro Queens Class of 2023, will feature a virtual contest where 12 winners emerge as the inaugural set of acts to create the Afro Queens Vol 1 EP, under the tutelage of Afro Queens’ resident producer and acclaimed hitmaker, Dunnie.

Apart from having free sessions with Dunnie, the Afro Queens Class of 2023 would also receive free mentorship/consultancy, as well as free distribution, and promotion. They are also going to be direct beneficiaries of their royalties from the project.

While participation remains free, all prospective entrants are meant to register for the competition, via a dedicated portal on www.afrolitplaylist.com before the deadline arrives on June 30, 2023, while the winners would be announced August 6, after which the main recording camp and workshops would be unveiled, organisers also noted.

Music lovers can follow the Afrobeats Queens Contest on their official social media platforms.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

