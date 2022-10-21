Artist: Lade
Emerging Afrobeats star Lade drops new single 'All The Way'
Emerging talent Lade has returned with a new single she calls 'All The Way'.
Song Title: All The Way
Genre: Afrobeats
Date of Release: October 21th, 2022
Producer: AYK Beats
Length: 2 minutes 4o seconds
Features: NONE
Label: Independent
Details/Takeaway: Lade wowed listeners with her viral singleIB' which introduced her to the mainstream. For her latest single, she deploys her captivating vocals in singing about how a man should go all the way when chasing a woman.
