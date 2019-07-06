Nigerian rapper and record producer, Lanre Dabiri aka Eldee has explained why he left music for another business.

In an interview published by Punch on Saturday, July 6, 2019, Eldee said one of the reasons he decided to leave music in 2012 was because he was not having time for his family.

The rapper said, “I made a conscious decision not to be an active musician in 2012. It wasn’t like I was trying and it wasn’t working. I realised that with the path that my music was taking me, I wouldn’t have time for my family and they are more important. Also I didn’t want to raise my children in the environment that I was in at the time; I needed to take them away because they had better options.

Eldee also said he left the Nigerian music industry because he realized that the business side of music was no longer making sense in the country.

He said, "The business side of music for me wasn’t making sense anymore; I realised that it was not something that was sustainable; it was not something I could do for the next 20 years; it was something that had to end at some point. Music wasn’t going to see me through retirement, so I decided to do something else.

"The other businesses I was doing outside of music was making more money for me at the time so I didn’t even need a forecast to make that decision; I realised music was taking 80 per cent of my time and the other things I was doing with my remaining 20 per cent were bringing in more money. It would be very foolish of me to dedicate 80 per cent of my time to music.

“I didn’t want to be that guy that people would post his story online that he needed money to treat himself. I am glad I made the decision when I did; I am in a much better place mentally, physically and financially. I don’t regret leaving the music industry. I miss the creative part, but I don’t miss all the troubles that come with being a Nigerian musician. I never would have been that guy to have baby mama issues; it is about character.”

Eldee is now an IT Consultant based in the United States