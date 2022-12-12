ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Ejoya Class of '22 album delivers on all fronts [Pulse Album Review]

Adeayo Adebiyi

Ejoya's Class of 2022 album sees fresh talents join forces in a bid to showcase their talent in a competitive space where they seek to leave a lasting impressions.

Ejoya Class of '22
Ejoya Class of '22

Discovering new exciting talents is an experience that every attentive listener relishes and it's this experience that Ejoya offers with their projects.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

One thing a sophisticated listener will notice from the album is the desire to compress so much into a 13-track album that runs for 33 mins. This desire is made even more tricky as there's a collection of artists whose talents must reconcile to achieve a collective goal. It's the ease with which this album was able to deliver quality tracks that hold up individual talents while also coming together in a delightful piece that makes it a good project.

Sonically, the album qualifies as a Pop project while gleaning from Folk like in 'Brise Moi', Highlife and Calypso in 'Rio', and Amapiano. The content carries a predominant subject of love and romance which are familiar territories in Pop music but it also touches on matters of emotions and hope.

The tracks on the project offer a complete listen as the artists are perfectly paired for a balanced sonic even as they displayed different levels of penmanship and range.

The project is well sequenced as it opens with the log drum-propelled 'NGOMSO' before being followed by a selection of ear-catching singles.

The transitions on the album are also smooth and made for a sophisticated listening experience. Annalie Prime delivers a melodic bending performance in 'Brise Moi' over an African Folk sonic where she announced herself as a lover ready to fight for what she wants. The song offers a cinematic feel that flows into the Highlife and Calypso mesh on SirBastien and April Maey's 'Rio'.

The closing second of the bouncy Ladipoe assisted Pop record 'E No Fit Be Me' where Oladapo delivers a splendid record blends into the R&B single 'Waitin' For Ya'. While the former is a like a victory lap propelled by a swaggering delivery, the former is a love rendition propelled by calm vocals.

The album gleaned from Dancehall in 'Picture Perfect' which is another love song that sees Terri and WhoisAkin combine for a nice tune delivered in pidgin. On the Pop record 'Ajoke' which is ushered in by an Alternative styled interlude, Oladapo displayed an ability to switch between English and Yoruba, and The Kazez interpolated 9ice flow on 'Gongo Aso' as he lays a smooth verse.

Calypso and Afrobeat combine in 'These Days' as Tim Lyre interpolates 9ice lines from 'Little Money' as they blend Pop-rap and Annalie's paperweight vocals for a feel-good song. Tim Lyre repeats his Pop-rap performance on the Swing record 'More' which he impressively laces with his harmonies and a Highlife cadence that makes for a song that ranks high on the album.

The album also touches on EDM in 'Cigarette and Emotions' and Hip Hop in 'U Different'.

The intention to capture a variety of sounds is achieved while still retaining a unifying theme of Afrobeats. The sequencing also ensures the tracks spill into each other and allow for an enjoyable listening experience.

Overall, Ejoya Class of '22 album excels on all fronts as it combines a variety of sounds for a solid project.

Ratings: /10

• 0-1.9: Flop

• 2.0-3.9: Near fall

• 4.0-5.9: Average

• 6.0-7.9: Victory

• 8.0-10: Champion

Pulse Rating: /10

Album Sequencing: 1.6/2

Songwriting, Themes, and Delivery: 1.6/2

Production: 1.6/2

Enjoyability and Satisfaction: 1.5/2

Execution: 1.6/2

Total: 7.9 - Victory

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ayra Starr and Black Sherif make No Signal's Class of 2022

Ayra Starr and Black Sherif make No Signal's Class of 2022

Tems continues award run with Golden Globe nomination [See Full Nomination List]

Tems continues award run with Golden Globe nomination [See Full Nomination List]

Ejoya Class of '22 album delivers on all fronts [Pulse Album Review]

Ejoya Class of '22 album delivers on all fronts [Pulse Album Review]

Adele says she had five therapy sessions a day during divorce from ex-husband

Adele says she had five therapy sessions a day during divorce from ex-husband

A peek into the world of AFRIMMA 2022 Best African DJ USA - DJ Prince

A peek into the world of AFRIMMA 2022 Best African DJ USA - DJ Prince

'Far From Home': Bolanle Ninalowo on playing the bad guy in Netflix’s new series

'Far From Home': Bolanle Ninalowo on playing the bad guy in Netflix’s new series

Legwork gone wrong: Asake suffers wardrobe malfunction on stage 

Legwork gone wrong: Asake suffers wardrobe malfunction on stage 

'Far From Home': Gbubemi Ejeye on playing Adufe in Netflix’s young adult series

'Far From Home': Gbubemi Ejeye on playing Adufe in Netflix’s young adult series

Asake thrills fans at Brixton O2 show

Asake thrills fans at Brixton O2 show

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Davido

Davido reportedly set to perform at World Cup closing ceremony

Burna Boy GQ

Burna Boy set to drop documentary for single, 'Whiskey'

Tems, Burna Boy, Wizkid

Tems ranks NO. 9 on Billboard top 100 Songs of 2022, Burna Boy & Wizkid make list

Blaqbones (YouTube)

'I can't hide my emotions...I'm disappointed,' Blaqbonez reacts to Wizkid's comments on Nigerian rappers