Ejoya Class of '22 album delivers on all fronts [Pulse Album Review]

One thing a sophisticated listener will notice from the album is the desire to compress so much into a 13-track album that runs for 33 mins. This desire is made even more tricky as there's a collection of artists whose talents must reconcile to achieve a collective goal. It's the ease with which this album was able to deliver quality tracks that hold up individual talents while also coming together in a delightful piece that makes it a good project.

Sonically, the album qualifies as a Pop project while gleaning from Folk like in 'Brise Moi', Highlife and Calypso in 'Rio', and Amapiano. The content carries a predominant subject of love and romance which are familiar territories in Pop music but it also touches on matters of emotions and hope.

The tracks on the project offer a complete listen as the artists are perfectly paired for a balanced sonic even as they displayed different levels of penmanship and range.

The project is well sequenced as it opens with the log drum-propelled 'NGOMSO' before being followed by a selection of ear-catching singles.

The transitions on the album are also smooth and made for a sophisticated listening experience. Annalie Prime delivers a melodic bending performance in 'Brise Moi' over an African Folk sonic where she announced herself as a lover ready to fight for what she wants. The song offers a cinematic feel that flows into the Highlife and Calypso mesh on SirBastien and April Maey's 'Rio'.

The closing second of the bouncy Ladipoe assisted Pop record 'E No Fit Be Me' where Oladapo delivers a splendid record blends into the R&B single 'Waitin' For Ya'. While the former is a like a victory lap propelled by a swaggering delivery, the former is a love rendition propelled by calm vocals.

The album gleaned from Dancehall in 'Picture Perfect' which is another love song that sees Terri and WhoisAkin combine for a nice tune delivered in pidgin. On the Pop record 'Ajoke' which is ushered in by an Alternative styled interlude, Oladapo displayed an ability to switch between English and Yoruba, and The Kazez interpolated 9ice flow on 'Gongo Aso' as he lays a smooth verse.

Calypso and Afrobeat combine in 'These Days' as Tim Lyre interpolates 9ice lines from 'Little Money' as they blend Pop-rap and Annalie's paperweight vocals for a feel-good song. Tim Lyre repeats his Pop-rap performance on the Swing record 'More' which he impressively laces with his harmonies and a Highlife cadence that makes for a song that ranks high on the album.

The album also touches on EDM in 'Cigarette and Emotions' and Hip Hop in 'U Different'.

The intention to capture a variety of sounds is achieved while still retaining a unifying theme of Afrobeats. The sequencing also ensures the tracks spill into each other and allow for an enjoyable listening experience.

Overall, Ejoya Class of '22 album excels on all fronts as it combines a variety of sounds for a solid project.

Ratings: /10

• 0-1.9: Flop

• 2.0-3.9: Near fall

• 4.0-5.9: Average

• 6.0-7.9: Victory

• 8.0-10: Champion

Pulse Rating: /10

Album Sequencing: 1.6/2

Songwriting, Themes, and Delivery: 1.6/2

Production: 1.6/2

Enjoyability and Satisfaction: 1.5/2

Execution: 1.6/2