ADVERTISEMENT
EeZee Conceptz Global launches 'Aka Ngozi' video by Esther Oji

The music video is a single gospel track, titled Aka Ngozi, a celebration of the grace and mercies of God excellently created and delivered by the grace of God to bless the lives of all music lovers all over the world.

The thrilling music video, which is a sonorous blend of dance and instrumental display, also featured a comic cameo by popular Ghanaian comedian, actor, and TV presenter, Akwasi Boadi, also known as Akrobeto.

According to the anointed singer, the Aka Ngozi music video was spiced with a unique production approach adopted by her record label EeZee Conceptz Global.

"It's definitely something unexpected. Crafted with excellence and spirituality. Not the regular approach but exceptionally away from the usual. Trust me it's beautiful and most of all it would bless you," she said.

Minister Esther Oji, who recently joined the big EeZee Conceptz Global family, said the experience has been that of growth and expansion, which will propel her to achieve more goals in the gospel music space.

She said, "I've been with EeZee Conceptz Global for almost 10 months now. The journey so far has been a great experience and a growth and expansion phase. It's a whole new phase for me. It's like I'm on a football field and there's no stopping, I have to keep moving, and score as many goals for the Kingdom."

The anointed music minister was unveiled with a maiden album - on the EeZee Conceptz Global label in 2022. The seven-track album, titled Sound of Heaven, contained hit tracks such as Mighty Chorus, Emmanuel, More Than Enough, Dependable Jesus, Worthy Jesus, Idi Ebube and Highest Praise.

The enthusiastic Minister Esther Oji hinted that she has more music loading. "A lot is cooking. Tracks are loading. So much to bless the world," she said.

The new Aka Ngozi music video is available for live streaming and downloads on all digital streaming platforms.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

