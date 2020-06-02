A few days ago, Nigerian superstars, Davido and Burna Boy seemingly exchanged shots at each other on social media after Davido posted an artwork of himself and Wizkid and named them the greatest.

Burna Boy took to his Instagram page to apparently fire subs which Nigerians felt were meant for Davido. Over the weekend, DMW-affiliate, Aloma took to his Instagram page to voice his anger at Burna Boy. He also appeared to threaten Burna Boy.

In an interview with Object TV media, legendary Nigerian rapper, Eedris Abdulkareem once again criticized Burna Boy and called Davido the "odogwu of Nigerian music." He said, "Davido, for this new generation, na you be the Odogwu wey I know. I've had misunderstandings with you in the past because you disrespected Dele Momodu.

"I might have said some things about you that, I shouldn't have said. I will tell you that I take them back. You are a good guy. Davido, God bless you..." He then praised Davido for showing love to Cynthia Morgan.

After then, he told Burna Boy, "You never be Odogwu. Learn to not let it get to your head.... Davido has added value to a lot of people's lives in this internet generation."

In 2016, Eedris Abdulkareem criticized Davido and said some unsavoury things about him after the airport incident with Dele Momodu.

Earlier in the year, Abdulkareem had also criticized Burna Boy on TVC. He accused the Grammy nominee of stealing Fela's songs.

Eedris Abdulkareem also talked about how he accommodated Timaya in the 2000s and put him on a stage. He also said that Tony Tetuila accommodated Tuface Idibia.