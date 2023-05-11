Ed Sheeran delivers first full performance of new album 'Subtract' on Apple Music Live

The star-studded inaugural season of Apple Music Live kicked off in May 2022 with an exclusive livestream of Harry Styles’s 'One Night Only in New York' performance to celebrate the release of his acclaimed album 'Harry’s House'.

Ahead of his Apple Music Live performance, during an interview with Matt Wilkinson to preview the set, Sheeran shared: “I'm really excited. I think it's going to be a really beautiful night. I think it'll probably be one of the best shows I've ever played for so many reasons.”

Ed Sheeran is one of the top performing artists of all time on Apple Music, with more than 9.5 billion plays globally and 240 million Shazam tags. His smash 2017 single 'Shape of You' is the most streamed song of all time on Apple Music, with more than 930 million plays worldwide.