Ed Sheeran delivers first full performance of new album 'Subtract' on Apple Music Live

Adeayo Adebiyi

In the intimate live performance, Sheeran showcases his acclaimed new album, 'Subtract', in full for the first time.

Ed Sheeran performs his new album 'Subtract' on Apple Music Live
Ed Sheeran performs his new album 'Subtract' on Apple Music Live

The star-studded inaugural season of Apple Music Live kicked off in May 2022 with an exclusive livestream of Harry Styles’s 'One Night Only in New York' performance to celebrate the release of his acclaimed album 'Harry’s House'.

Ahead of his Apple Music Live performance, during an interview with Matt Wilkinson to preview the set, Sheeran shared: “I'm really excited. I think it's going to be a really beautiful night. I think it'll probably be one of the best shows I've ever played for so many reasons.”

Ed Sheeran is one of the top performing artists of all time on Apple Music, with more than 9.5 billion plays globally and 240 million Shazam tags. His smash 2017 single 'Shape of You' is the most streamed song of all time on Apple Music, with more than 930 million plays worldwide.

More than 45 of Sheeran’s songs have reached No. 1 on the Daily Top 100. His new album, 'Substract', became the most pre-added album on Apple Music of all time, with lead single 'Eyes Closed' reaching the Daily Top 100 in 87 countries.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

