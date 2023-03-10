Kapital E Music Presents ‘’How I Wish’’ The third official single as a follow up to EBlack’s (@eblackonpoint) ‘‘BILIE‘’ feat. Duncan Mighty and “KOLOMBI”. ‘’How I Wish’’ was produced by Idee Strings & Malega, mixed and mastered by Lord Gabriels.
EBlack presents new single 'How I Wish'
After the official audio release of “How I Wish”, fans couldn't get enough of it. Here is the official video release which every youth can relate to. ‘’How I Wish’’ is a release that stirs up the emotions of the common man about the happenings in Nigeria.
EBlack new single titled ‘’Anybody’’ is coming out soon… Anticipate!!!
Stream/Download ► https://dixtr.it/EBlackHowIWish.
