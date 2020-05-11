On May 6, 2020, Nigerian producer, E Kelly took to his Twitter page to write, "For the past four years I’ve been trying to release my first project, I never had enough confidence to put out a project myself.. thanks to @mreazi, ikenna & @emPawaAfrica for pushing me like this ... sometimes we just need that push .. #Nosecrets Ep 08-05-2020."

Two days later, the five-track No Secrets EP arrived via emPawa and it features Mr. Eazi, Joeboy, King Perry, Boybreed and Minz. The project explores different roots of Afro-pop to speak appreciation through femininity and love. As the ace producer and hitmaker who has worked with Mr. Eazi, Wizkid, Burna Boy and more, the production is solid... duh.

Throughout the 13 minutes that make up the EP, we enjoy a thrilling wave of amorous positivity in different shades and sizes. Sometimes, it comes in form of the pon pon based admittance of a need for love meets a demand for love on 'Need Somebody' - which also samples the Faze classic of the same name.

Other times, it's melodious Afro&B of 'Oreke' with the simmering, yet sharp musical ability of Joeboy to celebrate the irresistible charm of a woman.

One time, it co-opts Afro-Dance/Afro-Swing wave for the title-track, 'No Secrets.' While it might seem like Boybreed craves reassurances from the punishing edge of negativity or uncertainty, he actually craves the simple reassurance that everyone needs when in love - nobody wants to feel alone.

It's amazing how E Kelly merges Galala with Ragga and Afro-pop for 'My Girl' and King Perry duly obliges with a flexible artistry that appeals to all the genre that make up the beat. Sometimes, he delivers in patois, other times he's delivering in English. 'Confetti' is a good song, but it might have been better suited for the mid-2010s.

By far the best song on this EP is, 'Oreke' which shows that Joeboy is on fire.

Ratings: /10

• 0-1.9: Flop

• 2.0-3.9: Near fall

• 4.0-5.9: Average

• 6.0-7.9: Victory

• 8.0-10: Champion

Pulse Rating: /10

7.5 - Victory