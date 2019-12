Artist: Drake

Song Title: War

Genre: Grime, Rap, Hip-Hop, Drill

Album: TBA

Date of release: December 24, 2019

Label: OVO/Universal

Producer: AXL Beats

Video Director: Theo Skudra

Details/Takeaway: This is Drake's first single since the double act of 'Omerta' and 'Money In The Grave.' The song is drunk on cadences peculiar to British rap - especially in the drill/grime scenes.

You can watch the video below;