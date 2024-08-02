Dr. Dolor taps sensational hitmaker Teni for thrilling single 'Amebo'

'Amebo' is a summer anthem that packs captivating production and an infectious melody that will dazzle listeners and become one of the best songs of 2024. The song follows the release of 'Asemota', which is still getting a lot of traction across all platforms.

Acclaimed music executive, producer, singer, and songwriter, Osadolor Nate Asemota popular known as Dr. Dolor, is a renowned figure in Nigerian music who has worked with several superstars.

His third album ‘Echoes of Endurance’, will capture the ideals of resilience, love, and life. The album is scheduled for release on August 9, 2024, and will capture Dr Dolor’s status as an all-round entertainer.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Echoes of Endurance' will feature a collection of talented stars whose hitmaking prowess and talent combine smoothly with Dr Dolor's impeccable creativity to deliver a compelling project.

Having moved from a telecom titan to a music mogul, Dr. Dolor has continued to evolve with every phase offering exciting experiences. His debut album 'Unexpected' in 2020 made waves, with hits like 'I Go Pay' and 'Rambo' featuring Teni.

In 2023, he rocked the scene with 'What A Time to Bee Alive' and its deluxe edition which enjoyed positive remarks from fans and critics.