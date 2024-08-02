ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Dr. Dolor taps sensational hitmaker Teni for thrilling single 'Amebo'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Dr. Dolor has recruited sensational hitmaker Teni and rising sensation Bayo Ade Jnr for an exciting single 'Amebo'.

Dr. Dolor taps sensational hitmaker Teni for thrilling single 'Amebo'
Dr. Dolor taps sensational hitmaker Teni for thrilling single 'Amebo'

Recommended articles

'Amebo' is a summer anthem that packs captivating production and an infectious melody that will dazzle listeners and become one of the best songs of 2024. The song follows the release of 'Asemota', which is still getting a lot of traction across all platforms.

Acclaimed music executive, producer, singer, and songwriter, Osadolor Nate Asemota popular known as Dr. Dolor, is a renowned figure in Nigerian music who has worked with several superstars.

His third album ‘Echoes of Endurance’, will capture the ideals of resilience, love, and life. The album is scheduled for release on August 9, 2024, and will capture Dr Dolor’s status as an all-round entertainer.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Echoes of Endurance' will feature a collection of talented stars whose hitmaking prowess and talent combine smoothly with Dr Dolor's impeccable creativity to deliver a compelling project.

Having moved from a telecom titan to a music mogul, Dr. Dolor has continued to evolve with every phase offering exciting experiences. His debut album 'Unexpected' in 2020 made waves, with hits like 'I Go Pay' and 'Rambo' featuring Teni.

In 2023, he rocked the scene with 'What A Time to Bee Alive' and its deluxe edition which enjoyed positive remarks from fans and critics.

His upcoming third album ‘Echoes of Endurance’ is set to offer another exciting musical experience.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He is also the host of the popular Facts Only, a video format providing in-depth analysis of everything that concerns Nigerian music.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Dr. Dolor taps sensational hitmaker Teni for thrilling single 'Amebo'

Dr. Dolor taps sensational hitmaker Teni for thrilling single 'Amebo'

Introducing Louiversal Music: A new era in the Nigerian music industry

Introducing Louiversal Music: A new era in the Nigerian music industry

Regina Daniels faces backlash for speaking on nationwide #Endbadgovernance protest

Regina Daniels faces backlash for speaking on nationwide #Endbadgovernance protest

Award-winning sensation Bien teams up with Adekunle Gold for new single

Award-winning sensation Bien teams up with Adekunle Gold for new single

Cardi B confirms 3rd pregnancy amidst Offset divorce rumours

Cardi B confirms 3rd pregnancy amidst Offset divorce rumours

Shaun loses 2nd Arena Games of 'BBNaija: No Loose Guard'

Shaun loses 2nd Arena Games of 'BBNaija: No Loose Guard'

Tems postpones release of her music video amidst nationwide protest

Tems postpones release of her music video amidst nationwide protest

Being my biggest critic is what brought me this far - Ayra Starr

Being my biggest critic is what brought me this far - Ayra Starr

Spyro urges Nigerians to use their platform to speak up about the nationwide protests

Spyro urges Nigerians to use their platform to speak up about the nationwide protests

Pulse Sports

Paris 2024: Sha'Carri Richardson handed a huge boost as Shericka Jackson vacates 100m spot

Paris 2024: Sha'Carri Richardson handed a huge boost as Shericka Jackson vacates 100m spot

Join the protest now - Angry Nigerians blast Super Falcons after a disappointing display at the Olympics

Join the protest now - Angry Nigerians blast Super Falcons after a disappointing display at the Olympics

Riccardo Calafiori: Super Eagles icon Kanu Nwankwo amongst 5 greatest Arsenal's Serie A signings

Riccardo Calafiori: Super Eagles icon Kanu Nwankwo amongst 5 greatest Arsenal's Serie A signings

Victor Osimhen vs Wizkid: Who is the Richer Celebrity?

Victor Osimhen vs Wizkid: Who is the Richer Celebrity?

Nigerian legend Mikel Obi settles Ballon d'Or debate, names best player in the world in 2024

Nigerian legend Mikel Obi settles Ballon d'Or debate, names best player in the world in 2024

Paris 2024: What Super Falcons need to qualify after Spain loss

Paris 2024: What Super Falcons need to qualify after Spain loss

Paris 2024: Where does Sha Carri Richardson rank among the Top 10 Richest female athletes?

Paris 2024: Where does Sha Carri Richardson rank among the Top 10 Richest female athletes?

Paris 2024: Where does Noah Lyles rank among the Top 10 Richest male athletes?

Paris 2024: Where does Noah Lyles rank among the Top 10 Richest male athletes?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Yemi Alade releases her sixth album 'Rebel Queen'

Yemi Alade releases her sixth album 'Rebel Queen'

Cyllabus announces new EP 'God Over Everything' set for release on July 26

Cyllabus announces new EP 'God Over Everything' set for release on July 26

Laolu Adewumi’s ‘Water to Wine’ exudes confidence in God

Laolu Adewumi’s ‘Water to Wine’ exudes confidence in God

Onyeka Onwenu set to release memoir: My Father's Daughter

See Onyeka Onwenu’s last performance before she passed away