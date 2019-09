Artist: Dotman

Song Title: Naija #SayNoToXenophobia

Genre: Afrobeats

Album:

Date of release: September 2, 2019

Label: 808 Records

Producer: Kitoko sound

Video Director: TBA

Details/Takeaway: On this new song, talks about Police Brutality, Xenophobia, Bad Governance, Rape, Poverty, Corruption and more.

You can listen to the song below;