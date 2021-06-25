Don Crucifixo Entertainment artist 'Ewa' drops debut EP titled "Life Love and Self Love"

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Don Crucifixto Entertainment artist, and undergraduate of the prestigious Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) Ife, Adefioye Solomon Adelanaire, popularly known as Ewa drops his much-anticipated debut EP titled "Life Love and Self Love".

A protegee of UK-based Afrobeats artist Sean Dampte, Ewa is a versatile artist with an amazing vocal range and boyish good looks his female fans can't get enough of.

Ewa identifies music as his first love and he draws most of his inspiration from his immediate environment and happenings around the world.

The EP has garnered accolades from many industry insiders, many calling it a great body of work. It has afro-fusion and Afrobeat tracks vibes, with many of the tracks destined to become fan favorites.

