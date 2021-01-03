Dj Xplicit returns with a new dope mixtape tagged, 'Chrome & Imole.' It is was mined from Mohbad and Zinoleesky’s respective new EPs.
The new mix incorporates 14 Tracks from Mohbad's 'Light EP' and Zinoleesky's 'Chrome EP.' Both EPs were released on Naira Marley's record label, Marlian Music and both came with incredible critical acclaim.
Here is a tracklist of the mixtape;
Mohbad - Father Abraham
Zinoleesky - Angeli
Mohbad ft Davido - Once debe
Zinoleesky - Won wami
Mohbad - Sorry
Zinoleesky - Ni tori e
Mohbad - Cinderella
Zinoleesky - Kilofeshe
Zinoleesky - Mapariwo
Mohbad - Omokomo
Mohbad ft Naira Marley & Lil Kesh - Ponmo sweet (Kayamata)
Zinoleesky - Bullet
Mohbad - Marlian anthem
Mohbad - Holy
Mohbad currently enjoys the monumental success of 'Ko Por Ke' alongside Rexxie while Zinoleesky's ''Kilofeshe' currently makes waves on air.