Dj Xplicit returns with a new dope mixtape tagged, 'Chrome & Imole.' It is was mined from Mohbad and Zinoleesky’s respective new EPs.

The new mix incorporates 14 Tracks from Mohbad's 'Light EP' and Zinoleesky's 'Chrome EP.' Both EPs were released on Naira Marley's record label, Marlian Music and both came with incredible critical acclaim.

Here is a tracklist of the mixtape;

Mohbad - Father Abraham

Zinoleesky - Angeli

Mohbad ft Davido - Once debe

Zinoleesky - Won wami

Mohbad - Sorry

Zinoleesky - Ni tori e

Mohbad - Cinderella

Zinoleesky - Kilofeshe

Zinoleesky - Mapariwo

Mohbad - Omokomo

Mohbad ft Naira Marley & Lil Kesh - Ponmo sweet (Kayamata)

Zinoleesky - Bullet

Mohbad - Marlian anthem

Mohbad - Holy

Mohbad currently enjoys the monumental success of 'Ko Por Ke' alongside Rexxie while Zinoleesky's ''Kilofeshe' currently makes waves on air.