Artist: DJ Tunez
DJ Tunez taps Victony and Wande Coal for new single
Superstar DJ Tunez drops new single 'Bad Girl' featuring Victony and Wande Coal.
Song Title: Bad Girl
Genre: Amapiano
Date of Release: July 29, 2022
Producer: P.Priime, DJ Tunez
Song Art:
Length: 3 minutes 24 seconds
Features: 2 - Victony, Wande Coal
Label: BT Music Worldwide
Details/Takeaway: DJ Tunez brings together the captivating vocals of Victony and Wande Coal for this catchy Amapiano tune.
