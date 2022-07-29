RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

DJ Tunez taps Victony and Wande Coal for new single

Adeayo Adebiyi

Superstar DJ Tunez drops new single 'Bad Girl' featuring Victony and Wande Coal.

Artist: DJ Tunez

Song Title: Bad Girl

Genre: Amapiano

Date of Release: July 29, 2022

Producer: P.Priime, DJ Tunez

Song Art:

DJ Tunez - Bad Girl Song Art

Length: 3 minutes 24 seconds

Features: 2 - Victony, Wande Coal

Label: BT Music Worldwide

Details/Takeaway: DJ Tunez brings together the captivating vocals of Victony and Wande Coal for this catchy Amapiano tune.

