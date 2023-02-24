Artist: DJ Tunez
ADVERTISEMENT
DJ Tunez & Portable deliver new party starter titled 'Banger'
Superstar disc jockey and producer DJ Tunez has paired up with Street-pop sensation Portable for a new single called 'Banger'.
ADVERTISEMENT
Recommended articles
Song Title: Banger
Genre: Amapiano
Date of Release: February 24th, 2023
Producers: DJ Tunez, Smeez, D3an
Song Art:
Pulse Nigeria
Length: 3 minute 13 seconds
Features: 1 - Portable
Label: BT Music Worldwide
Details/Takeaway: Portable channels his talent as he delivers his trademark melodies and social commentary over a punchy Amapiano beat.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng
Recommended articles
Bella Alubo returns with new exciting single, 'Patience'
Skiibii recounts his encounter with Fela in the dream world
Stormzy features Rema on 'Hide & Seek' remix
DJ Tunez & Portable deliver new party starter titled 'Banger'
Majeeed taps Tiwa Savage for new single, 'Gbese'
Grammy Award-winning Producer and Singer Kel-P unveils DebutEP 'Bully Season Vol.1'
DJ 4Rain unveils unique mix at the historical fortress of Cidade Velha
Choose Your Wellness: Amstel Malta Ultra steps up with BB Titans task & ultra fitness party
Big Novie drops first single off his forthcoming EP 'Late Night Shift'
ADVERTISEMENT