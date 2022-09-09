RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

DJ Spinall joins DJ Snake, Summer Walker, & Äyanna for new single 'Power (Remember Who You Are'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Celebrated Nigerian DJ and hit maker DJ Spinall has joined forces with famous disc Jockey, DJ Snake, Summer Walker, and Äyanna for new single 'Power (Remember Who You Are'.

Artist: DJ Spinall, DJ Snake, Summer Walker, and Äyanna

Song Title: Power (Remember Who You Are

Genre: Pop, EDM

Date of Release: September 9, 2022

Producer: DJ Spinall, DJ Snake, Nick (Unknown Nick) Audino, The Eggman

Length: 3 minutes 36 seconds

Features: NONE

Label: Interscope

Details/Takeaway: Global music stars DJ Spinall, DJ Snake, Summer Walker, and Äyanna joins forces for this new single that's an hybrid of EDM and Pop.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.
