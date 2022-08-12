Artist: DJ Shawn
DJ Shawn recruits Reekado Banks & L.A.X for club banger 'Baddest'
DJ Shawn have recruited Afrobeats superstars Reekado Banks and L.A.X for his new single he calls 'Baddest'.
Song Title: Baddest
Genre: Amapiano
Date of Release: August 12, 2022
Producer: Oluwaseun Joshua Oresile, Ingominaddi Daniel Ideri, Tayo Adetomiwa Samuel
Song Art:
Length: 3 minutes 45 seconds
Features: 2 - Reekado Banks, L.A.X
Label: Sony Music West Africa
Details/Takeaway: DJ Shawn is a one of Nigeria's finest DJs and he recruited the help of hit makers Reekado Banks and L.A.X to create a club banging Amapiano hit.
