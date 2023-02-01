ADVERTISEMENT
DJ Neptune drops new thrilling single 'Bienvenue' featuring Ruger

Adeayo Adebiyi

Superstar disc jockey DJ Neptune has released a new single 'Bienvenue' featuring Dancehalls Ruger.

DJ Neptune, Ruger

Artist: DJ Neptune

Genre: Dancehall

Date of Release: February 01, 2023

Producer: Choke Boi, Kukbeatz, DJ Neptune

Song Art:

Neptune X Ruger -Bienvenue' Pulse Nigeria

Length: 2 minutes 56 seconds

Features: 1 - Ruger

Label: Neptune Records Under Exclusive License to emPawa Africa Limited

Details/Takeaway: Ruger taps into his deep bag of talent as he delivers another Dancehall tune that combines log drums for a waist swirling record.

STREAM HERE

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

