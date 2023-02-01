Artist: DJ Neptune
DJ Neptune drops new thrilling single 'Bienvenue' featuring Ruger
Superstar disc jockey DJ Neptune has released a new single 'Bienvenue' featuring Dancehalls Ruger.
ADVERTISEMENT
Recommended articles
Genre: Dancehall
Date of Release: February 01, 2023
Producer: Choke Boi, Kukbeatz, DJ Neptune
Song Art:
Pulse Nigeria
Length: 2 minutes 56 seconds
Features: 1 - Ruger
Label: Neptune Records Under Exclusive License to emPawa Africa Limited
Details/Takeaway: Ruger taps into his deep bag of talent as he delivers another Dancehall tune that combines log drums for a waist swirling record.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng
Recommended articles
DJ Neptune drops new thrilling single 'Bienvenue' featuring Ruger
Senegal’s Samba Peuzzi teams up with Rema for hit single ‘Mercedes’
'BBTitans: Yemi returns to his first love, Khosi, for one night
Rema's 'Calm Down' enters top 30 on Billboard Hot 100
'BBTitans' adds new twist with first paired diary sessions
'Stop copying Asake's style,' Portable scolds Seyi Vibez
BNXN is set to release a new single featuring Kizz Daniel & Seyi Vibez
Yellow Card signs Psycho YP as brand ambassador
Since I started following the Holy Spirit things have changed for me - Toyin Abraham
ADVERTISEMENT