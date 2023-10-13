DJ Michelle drops debut single 'Old Taker' featuring Tobyshang

This musical revelation is set to captivate audiences worldwide with its dynamic fusion of Amapiano and deeply rooted Afrobeats rhythms.

DJ Michelle, renowned as "The Turnup Queen," has emerged as a standout talent within the music industry, captivating audiences with her exceptional hosting and DJing skills.

Pulse Nigeria

Now, she steps into the limelight as an artist in her own right, collaborating with Amapiano star, Tobyshang to deliver a track that promises to redefine contemporary music.

Produced by the eminent Niphkeys, "Old Taker" is a sonic journey that traverses diverse musical landscapes. Its meticulously crafted composition oscillates between subdued, intimate moments and explosive, high-energy segments. The result is a musical masterpiece that caters to a diverse audience, promising an unforgettable listening adventure.

Pulse Nigeria

The release of "Old Taker" is a testament to the dynamic talent nurtured by Vybz 94.5 FM. DJ Michelle's transition from a celebrated host and DJ to a formidable artist exemplifies the station's commitment to empowering and showcasing the best talents within the industry.

"Old Taker" will be available on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, Deezer, and more. DJ Michelle and Tobyshang are about to unleash a sonic marvel that will undoubtedly redefine the musical landscape. Prepare to embark on a musical journey like no other.

Pulse Nigeria

Vybz 94.5 FM is a pioneering Afrobeats visual music and giveaway radio station that has revolutionized the way audiences experience music. With a dedication to empowering talents and curating exceptional musical experiences, Vybz 94.5 FM stands at the forefront of the music industry.

For press inquiries, please contact

bookdjmichelle@gmail.com

Follow Vybz 94.5 FM for more information, and stream live at Vybzfm.com.

