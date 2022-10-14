DJ Big Skipp taps Khiid, Fortune Lio C for afrobeats records on his 'Rookie of the Year' album

Dj Big Skipp, a Canarsie Brooklyn born and raised American superstar DJ / Producer, drops a multi-genre debut album 'Rookie Of The Year,' which features four American platinum recording artists and two new afrobeats artists "KhiiD & Fortune Lio C," who Skipp signed to Headliner Music Group earlier this year. Dj Big Skipp has toured in many countries including China, England, Europe, Dubai, and Canada, demonstrating why he is one of the world's most versatile DJs, and his debut album demonstrates the same versatility. Khiid and Fortune Lio C have delivered massive hits for the album, which will be released on all platforms worldwide on Friday, October 14th. Check out the album's lead single "Same Gang" by platinum recording artist Capella Grey & Mr. Chicken.