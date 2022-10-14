RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

DJ Big Skipp taps Khiid, Fortune Lio C for afrobeats records on his 'Rookie of the Year' album

Onyema Courage

American disc jockey, DJ BIg Skipp taps Khiid, J Anthoni, Fortune Lio C and others for a multi-genre album titled 'Rookie of the Year.'

Artist: DJ BIG SKIPP

Song Title: Rookie of the Year

Genre: Afrobeats/ Hip Hop

Date of Release: October 14th, 2022

Producer: TBD

Song Art:

Length: 44 minutes 18 seconds

Features: 22- Keen Streetz, Capella Grey, Mr Chicken, TJ Porter, BTB Dezz, Souf Side Zay, Jay Bezzy, Deemelo, MRI, Icewear Vezzo, Rowdy Rebel, Curly Savv, Asian Doll, K Goddess, Legendary Rella, Miah Kenzo, OnPointLikeOP, Kyah Baby, 917 Rackz, J Anthoni, Fortune Lio C, and KhiiD.

Label: Headliner Music Group

Details/Takeaway:

Dj Big Skipp, a Canarsie Brooklyn born and raised American superstar DJ / Producer, drops a multi-genre debut album 'Rookie Of The Year,' which features four American platinum recording artists and two new afrobeats artists "KhiiD & Fortune Lio C," who Skipp signed to Headliner Music Group earlier this year. Dj Big Skipp has toured in many countries including China, England, Europe, Dubai, and Canada, demonstrating why he is one of the world's most versatile DJs, and his debut album demonstrates the same versatility. Khiid and Fortune Lio C have delivered massive hits for the album, which will be released on all platforms worldwide on Friday, October 14th. Check out the album's lead single "Same Gang" by platinum recording artist Capella Grey & Mr. Chicken.

