DITEH releases another single titled ‘SHEY OJA’
After much anticipation, the Nigerian Afro Soul Singer/Songwriter Eppe Findite popularly known as DITEH opens the floor with yet another thrilling song and he calls this one ‘SHEY OJA’.
An entirely different tempo from his previous single ‘Closer’ which had a pure R&B flavor and received massive airplay and support.
SHEY OJA is the second release set from his upcoming album set up drop this year.
This masterpiece was produced by the amazing Yung Willis, and has been set to be released on the 23rd of June.
Socials links:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diteh_etaily/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/atailyditeh?s=2
