In the early hours of April 13, 2020, Nigerian superstar, Tiwa Savage got on the busy Instagram Live chat with Music Mogul and businessman, Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

They had a chat about a bunch of things before Tiwa Savage asked Diddy, "When are you coming to Nigeria?" Diddy replied, "I'm about to come to Africa as soon as possible and really go hit Africa up with the vibration and have a homecoming.

"I'm about to bring all the artists with me from America and we gon' bring the artists from Africa, we gon' mash up and celebrate unity and we go realize the global power that we have (as black people). We have a responsibility to use it."

Diddy then goes on to compliment Tiwa Savage on the power of her voice as an artist and as a black person. He says, "I just want to tell you that the way you use your voice and your artistry is incredible and shout-out to everybody in Nigeria - we love you and we praying for you."

Tiwa Savage's young son, Jamil interrupted the chat and Diddy introduced himself to the boy as "Uncle Puff." The conversation then spilled into a dance session to 'Attention' by Tiwa Savage. Diddy's sons, Quincy, King Combs and Justin Combs also danced along.

You can watch the chat below;