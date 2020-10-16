Details/Takeaway: As he releases the song, Dice Ailes says, ""I just released a song titled 'No one.' This song is dedicated to recent events happening in Nigeria and the initiative we the people have taken to #EndSars.

"This stands as a reminder that this movement concerns each and every one of us. As we actively continue to amplify this injustice in our country and other parts of the world, let us remember that no one stands alone. No matter our differences, we are stronger together!"

Date: October 15, 2020

Song Title: No One

Artist: Dice Ailes

Genre: Afrobeat

Producer: TBA

Album: TBA

Video Director: TBA

Label: Chocolate City/Warner

